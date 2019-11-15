Judge throws out part of multi-million dollar suit in Flint's water emergency

(11/15/19) - A Genesee County judge has tossed out part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit tied to Flint's Water Emergency.

It was back in 2016 when Attorney General Bill Schuette filed a civil suit against the companies Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrew and Newnam.

The lawsuit continued when current Attorney General Dana Nessel took office this year.

The suit claimed the engineering firms who were hired as consultants played a major role in creating the water crisis when the city switched its water source to the Flint River.

The state was asking for $350 million to cover damages caused by high lead levels in the water.

According to court records, last week Judge Richard Yuille dismissed charges of negligence, professional negligence and public nuisance and fraud against the companies.

He did let a single claim of unjust enrichment move forward.

The ruling did not impact other civil lawsuits tied to the water crisis.

It came just months after the attorney general's office dismissed criminal charges against several top state employees.

Prosecutors handling those cases said they would continue to examine new evidence and could refile charges against those individuals.