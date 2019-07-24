Judge to review case against former MSU president

(7/24/19) - It could be months before a judge decides whether the former president of Michigan State University will stand trial.

Lou Anna K Simon stepped down during the fallout over the Lary Nassar sexual abuse investigation.

She is accused of lying to police officers about her knowledge of allegations against the now-imprisoned sports doctor.

The preliminary hearing to go over the evidence in the case wrapped up Tuesday in an Eaton County courtroom.

It started in February, but there were only 7 days of testimony.

The judge now plans to review written briefs.

Her ruling may not be revealed until this fall.

Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.