Judge to review case against former MSU president

EATON COUNTY (WJRT) - (7/24/19) - It could be months before a judge decides whether the former president of Michigan State University will stand trial.
Lou Anna K Simon stepped down during the fallout over the Lary Nassar sexual abuse investigation.
She is accused of lying to police officers about her knowledge of allegations against the now-imprisoned sports doctor.
The preliminary hearing to go over the evidence in the case wrapped up Tuesday in an Eaton County courtroom.
It started in February, but there were only 7 days of testimony.
The judge now plans to review written briefs.
Her ruling may not be revealed until this fall.
Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.