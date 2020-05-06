Judge upholds life sentence for man who murdered jogger as a teen

(5/6/2020) - A Midland County man who killed a woman when he was 17 will remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

Brian Granger was convicted of killing the 32-year-old woman who was jogging in 1983. He was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.

Recent court decisions allowed for the review of those sentences for people who were under 18 years old when they committed their offense.

Midland County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Carras reviewed the case and ruled the original sentence of mandatory life in prison with no chance of parole for Granger will stand.

