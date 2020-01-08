Judge will allow insanity plea for Mark David Latunski in Bacon murder case

(1/8/2020) - An insanity plea has been granted for Mark David Latunski in the murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek.

Latunski will undergo a psychological evaluation after a Shiawassee County judge agreed to grant the defense team's request during a brief hearing Wednesday morning.

Latunski once again appeared by video in the courtroom. He didn't show any emotion -- just stared forward and listened to the hearing.

His attorney, Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin, explained to the judge that 50-year-old Latunski has had to complete mental competency exams in prior cases and undergo treatment as a result.

Corwin also mentioned the name issue. At his arraignment on Dec. 30, Latunski believed his name is Edgar Thomas Hill and Corwin added that Latunski has also said he's a prince from England.

Latunski will head to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry within the next 60 days. He'll be tested there to determine whether he's competent to stand trial and whether he was competent at the time he allegedly killed Kevin Bacon.

Latunski is facing two charges in his brutal death, including open murder and mutilating Bacon's dead body.

There will not be another court hearing for Latunski until the mental competency testing is completed.

If those tests show he is competent to stand trial, legal proceedings will continue in the case. If not, Latunski will remain in custody at a mental treatment facility until he reaches competency.

ABC12 is researching Latunski's mental health history and the timeline of the case involving Bacon's murder. Watch for more information on ABC12 First at Four, ABC12 News at Six and online.