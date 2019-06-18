June is men's health awareness month

(06/18/19) -- Once a year. That is how often adult men should be going to get an annual physical. June is mens health awareness month.

It's no secret men typically don't go to the doctor as often as women, just ask Dr. Emaad Basith, a family physician with McLaren Flint.

"I think men in general think they're always so health, oh nothing's wrong, they have that mentality like if it ain't broke don't fix it, I'll sleep it off kind of deal," Basith said.

But neglecting your health at a younger age could mean more health problems later in life.

"I say this so many times to patients in my clinic, had you come in twenty years earlier, I could have saved you from this. And then I tell the young ones, I can save you 20 years from now by making this little change today."

Dr. Basith says a lot of the male patients he sees do not take their medication as prescribed, but why?

"I felt fine. Well, that's not how it works, right. These medical conditions, they're cold silent killers for a reason. The high blood pressure, diabetes, some cancers as well."

Men in their 20s and 30s should get an annual physical. Men in their 40s and 50s should be checked for obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

"Getting some blood tests, we look to see how your blood sugar is doing, we check your blood pressure and give you advice on diet and exercise."

Keep in mind there will be some overlap between age groups.

Men in their 60s and 70s should be screened for certain cancers including cancer of the colon, lung and prostate. Elderly men should also be mindful of their immunizations.

"Pneumonia. You can get your pneumonia vaccine. And another thing is Shingles. Shingles is bad. It may not kill you but it hurts a lot."

Dr. Basith recommends having an open and honest conversation with your doctor, regardless of age about any health problems or concerns you may have.

