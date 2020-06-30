June proclaimed as Pride Month in Flint for three years

(6/30/2020) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued a proclamation on Tuesday recognizing June as Pride Month in the city.

He believes this is the first time the city of Flint has formally recognized Pride Month.

Saturday marked the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which served as a catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ movement. Former President Bill Clinton declared the first Pride Month in June 1999.

Neeley said his proclamation recognizes the contributions LGBTQ+ residents make to the city of Flint while acknowledging more work remains to fight discrimination.

“The city of Flint has a rich history full of balancing the scales for social justice at every level. We must continue to recognize today and every day that the fight is not over for many walks of life,” Neeley said. “This is a battle fueled by love and respect for ourselves and each other. No matter our differences, love wins.”

The Pride Month proclamation also extends to June 2021 and 2022 -- the duration of Neeley's elected term.