Juneteenth declared official holiday in Flint as celebrations happen around the city Friday

(06/19/20) - The emancipation of enslaved black people in America is celebrated on June 19 or Juneteenth. Friday there were at least three separate events in Flint to mark the day.

Earlier in the afternoon at Max Brandon Park there was a Black Lives Matter program featuring several notable speakers, including undisputed boxing champion Claressa Shields, DeWaun E. Robinson of Black Lives Matter (Flint), Jalil X, and Royce Stephens from the NAACP.

"I'm not like a person to tell you who to vote for and all those kind of things, but I've always been for black people coming together, and not just black but black, white, Mexican. I love when people come together for the greater cause," Shields said. "The greater cause to me is Black Lives Matter."

Bishop Bernadale Jefferson lead a moment of silence for community servant Kathryn Blake who was on the Flint Juneteenth committee for decades. Blake died earlier this year. Jefferson spoke passionately about voting, something Blake was also committed to throughout her life.

"So if don't nobody else vote, women ought to stand up and be counted. We had to fight for the right to vote. We had to fight for the right to speak out," Jefferson said.

Attendees could take the opportunity to register to vote and learn more about local candidates, some who showed up to meet the public.

The park was filled with cars spilling out of the parking lot as the people took in the message about the importance of voting and the need to continue to push for racial equality.

Once the Black Lives Matter program wrapped up there was a Road to Freedom Motorcade. Vehicles stretched for blocks down Martin Luther King Avenue. There were chants of "Black Lives Matter," horns honking, music and signs being held out of car windows.

"The time is now. We're asking everybody to join in this fight. Continue to put your best food forward. Make this a mission. Whether you're in the streets, whether you're working in the community, whether you're organizing," Robinson said.

Later in the evening Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared Juneteenth and official city holiday while at a celebration in Brush Alley.

"In the City of Flint I'm declaring today right now that Juneteenth is a Flint holiday, and next year we will have the full benefits of that holiday. City hall will be shutdown in celebration," Neeley said.

This year's celebration happened with protests against racial injustice continuing and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson urged people to keep up the momentum that's fueled a renewed commitment to equality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"So tomorrow let's not lose this energy. Let's keep building on it. Let's keep talking to our children about what we mean to this world," Robinson said.

Kerale Cayton, who organized the event in Brush Alley, said he wanted the event to be joyful. There were various vendors, plenty of people and lively music.

"I really wanted a celebration. Juneteenth is something to celebrate. It's not like a riot or a protest so that's what we're here to do today," Cayton said.