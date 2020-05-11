Junior League of Flint buys house for youth after Foster Care

Over the last year, The Junior League of Flint has worked toward buying a transitional home for children after they leave Foster Care. That project became a reality.

The Junior League of Flint is reaching out to a group that often has no where else to turn. Children who age out of Foster Care and have nowhere to go.

"A lot of times people get excited about the little ones but forget about the big kids. I've been a member for almost 10 years and this has been probably the most emotional project I've been a part of," said Jill Northwood, Junior League of Flint President.

The next step was partnering with Traverse Place, who already has a program for homeless youth from 17 to 21 years old.

"At Traverse Place we can only house 10 kids and there's way more homeless kids then 10 kids. So just knowing we have an opportunity to help more kids is an awesome feeling," said Shellie Adams, Traverse Place Case Manager.

Tashala Webster is the first resident of this transitional home in Flint for up to two people in need of a safety net. But her journey to get here, started at Traverse Place where she lived for 6 months.

“Basically the steps show we are growing and becoming more responsible. So they saw that I was doing good and was responsible and working and going to school. So the case workers decided to put me in this house," Tashala Webster.

Tashala has been in Foster Care since she's been 5 years old,

and also at a time found herself homeless. Now having a home of her own has brought a flood of emotion.

"From abuse physically to mental abuse and just feeling alone basically.

Knowing that I need to be strong and having goals is another reason why I got through things.I want to finish school and become a family lawyer to help kids like me," said Webster.

Together the Junior League of Flint, Traverse Place, volunteers, and Blessing Plumbing and Heating turned this empty house into a home full of possibilities.

"I'm hopeful that for many years to come, there are young people living here and working and studying and going on to a better life."