Jury convicts 20-year-old of sexually assaulting middle school age relative

(1/14/2020) - A 20-year-old man was convicted last week of sexually assaulting an underage female relative in Saginaw County.

A jury on Friday found Ezekiel Blackmon guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and not guilty of assault with intent to commit penetration, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.

He faces 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Testimony during the three-day trial included the victim, who said Blackmon sexually abused her while she was in middle school from ages 15 to 18, prosecutors say.

Another young female testified about alleged sexual abuse by Blackmon in Bay County during the same time frame. Blackmon was not on trial for the allegations from Bay County, however.

Blackmon testified on his own behalf during the trial and denied all of the allegations, according to the prosecutor's office.

Blackmon initially pleaded guilty in October to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors say he withdrew that plea after Judge Darnell Jackson refused to sentence him under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.

That sentence would have allowed the sexual assault charges to remain sealed on Blackmon's record.

He was sent to the Saginaw County Jail after the verdict to await sentencing, which has not been scheduled.