Jury seated for Joshua Rosebush trial, accused of shooting officer

(9/26/2019) - A jury has been seated for the trial of Joshua Rosebush, who is accused of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig in January.

That means opening arguments in the trial will begin Friday morning before Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello. Testimony is expected to continue into next week.

Koenig and Shiawassee County Det. Lt. Scott Shenk, who arrested Rosebush after shooting at him, both are expected to testify.

Rosebush is on trial for 26 felony charges related to Koenig's shooting, a three-country crime spree that day and a violent encounter with a Shiawassee County sheriff's detective.

Koenig was shot in the jaw after pulling over Rosebush around 2 a.m. on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. Police say Rosebush was driving a stolen truck at the time.

Rosebush is accused of stealing two other vehicles during the day. Shenk encountered Rosebush on I-69 driving a stolen vehicle and followed him off the freeway.

Rosebush stopped before police backup arrived, got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at Shenk, police say. Shenk fired at Rosebush, striking him in the face.

Rosebush faces up to life in prison if convicted on one of two counts of assault with intent to murder.