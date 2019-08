(8/6/2019) - Jury selection began Tuesday in the criminal trial of former Michigan State University basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Cleaves, who is a native of Flint, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Mundy Township hotel in 2015.

Arguments will begin after jury selection wraps up. The trial is expected to last four or five days.

Cleaves' attorney said his client is innocent and the victim of "a long drawn out legal campaign."