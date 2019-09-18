Jury selection to resume for man accused of shooting Saginaw Twp. officer

By  | 
Posted:

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - (9/18/19) - Jury selection in the Joshua Rosebush trial was set tp resume Wednesday morning in Saginaw County.

Rosebush is facing more than two-dozen charges in connection with the January shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig.

Prosecutors said Rosebush shot Koenig in the face during a traffic stop before leading authorities on a 12-hour manhunt.

Koenig survived and is still recovering.

A judge recently decided a hospital bed confession made by Rosebush would be allowed as evidence in the trial.

Check back on abc12.com for updates as the case moves forward.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus