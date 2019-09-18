Jury selection to resume for man accused of shooting Saginaw Twp. officer

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - (9/18/19) - Jury selection in the Joshua Rosebush trial was set tp resume Wednesday morning in Saginaw County.
Rosebush is facing more than two-dozen charges in connection with the January shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig.
Prosecutors said Rosebush shot Koenig in the face during a traffic stop before leading authorities on a 12-hour manhunt.
Koenig survived and is still recovering.
A judge recently decided a hospital bed confession made by Rosebush would be allowed as evidence in the trial.
