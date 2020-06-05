Justice for George protest is back on in the city of Owosso

06/05/2020 - Jillian Hundey, is an unlikely champion, in an unlikely community to rally around a cause affecting black people. For days she has stood alone on a street corner in Owosso letting people know that black lives matter. It's a majority white community. She says the reaction has been mostly positive.

"A lot of the reaction that I have gotten as far as push back is that all lives matter. Which I 100 percent agree with. My statement to that is not all lives are equal and until all lives are equal, all lives unfortunately do not matter," Hundey said.

Saturday, Hundey will no longer stand alone on this platform . She and two others are hosting a protest in Owosso, sparked by murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police . The first protest in the city was cancelled. That's when Owosso woman decided to join with two others and host the event.

"The orginal host cancelled it due to some concern of violence which I have had no experience with," she said.

There have been some concerns shared on social media about the protest. To that Hundey says it is her constitutional right to protest.

"I just want to point out that the first amendment covers everybody and not just who you want to pick and choose to have a protest," Hundey said.

She stresses Saturday's protest will be peaceful. In case counter protesters show up, Hundey, says a group of veterans has reached out to her to serve as liaisons for that situation.

The Justice for George rally in Owosso will be held downtown near City Hall - beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

