Juveniles to be charged in Saginaw Township gun theft case

(11/11/2019) - Forty-three firearms are still missing from the August break-in and theft from Showtime Guns & Ammo, but more criminal charges have been issued.

A total of 49 guns were taken during the theft. Six people have already been charged in the case.

Two juveniles were arrested, along with 5 adults, but the 16-year-olds were not charged. They now face criminal charges just like some of the older suspects.

"I believe initially they were going to work with authorities. I don't know if that has fallen through or they completed the work, but I do know they are going to be formally charged," Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said of the teens.

Those criminal charges for the two juveniles are on file at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

The two teens are accused of 15 crimes for their role in the theft of 49 guns from Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township back in August.

The two were 16 years old when the theft occurred, but one is now 17 and is still charged as a juvenile. They will be arraigned next week and are not in custody.

Remy Delgado, Preston O'Leary and Travontis Miller, who were all 17 years old in August, face the same charges for their alleged role in the crime in adult court. All three remain in jail and their next court date is in January.

"This will be on their record for the rest of their lives. For a juvenile, as long as they are under the age of 17, once they hit adulthood, that record is sealed or expunged. It doesn't follow them into their adult life," Kaiser said.

Three other men were charged with crimes connected to the stealing of the firearms.

The big question for police now is where are the stolen guns. Only six have been recovered with 43 still unaccounted for.

"It's not uncommon to recover some of these guns many years later. We will be doing a search warrant, they were used in a crime and that has not occurred," Kaiser said. "The guns stolen from that shop have not turned up."

Police are asking anyone with information on where the stolen guns might be to give them a call.