K-12 schools instilling remote learning draws concerns in Flint

(04/02/2020) - Students will not return to school this year.

Governor Whitmer made the announcement on Thursday morning. That doesn't mean school is over, but students will finish remotely instead.

For many, that means students working online on a computer, but that's not an easy option in every community.

Brittny Giles is the owner and founder of her nonprofit, Hazels Angels, where she supports nearly 4,000 Flint students. Her nonprofit provides supplies, clothing, and support for those in need.

"A lot of kids I work with, they don't have internet. For my kids, we're okay, but for a lot of kids in my company, they don't have internet to get the resources that some kids are able to get since there's no face-to-face teaching right now," Giles said.

Giles says although she can provide her children with online access to schooling, she faces other challenges like others in the community.

"It may hurt parents who are single parents in our community, and a lot of us are, who has to maybe take their kids to daycare at first, and now they're just home and it's difficult," Giles said.

While she's home, she's playing the role of mother and of teacher. With four kids, each in their own grade, she admits feeling overwhelmed trying to manage it all.

"I could sit down with my 4th grader and do multiplication and my Pre-K child will want to know, 'What is a circle?' It's pretty difficult trying to teach four different levels being one person and not having a teaching degree," Giles said.

Giles says she's blessed to be able to provide remote learning for her children, but she considers those she supports to be her children too. She says the accessibility is unfair and can cause issues when school returns.

"If these kids can't get access to being online, they won't get access to certain skills or certain things that they're being taught that these other kids have access to. There will be a gap in education," Giles said.

She says students who don't have online access are picking up packets from the school each Monday.

Flint Community Schools released a statement saying district administrators are meeting to finalize a plan for the months to come, factoring the needs of every learner including those without access to technology.