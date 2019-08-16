K-9 Apollo offers calming presence, investigative nose at Genesee County Jail

(8/16/2019) - "It's time for us to have a dog like this because it's a valid tool," Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson said.

11-month old Apollo is the newest member of the Genesee County Sheriff's office. The K-9 is stationed inside the jail as part of the corrections team.

"He's got a cage inside and he detects any drugs that may slip in from visitors or inmates, does searches in the cells. When an inmate comes in that's either high or under the influence of drugs and they're combative, all Apollo needs to do is show up and there's behavior modification. So we're really excited," the Undersheriff explained.

With the high-stress environment an overcrowded jail brings, he said Apollo serves as a therapy dog, too.

"Apollo is such a good dog and has such a good temperament, a lot of that credit goes to Deputy Langdon," Swanson said. "People just feel better and get more relaxed, not as intense, and they just take things a little bit lighter when the dog is around."

The pair went through extensive training over a series of months. This is Deputy Langdon's first time as a handler.

"And so, they're gonna grow together," the Undersheriff said.

Swanson added Apollo is even more special because the dog's Dad used to work for the Department.

K-9 Rocky died suddenly in October 2018 from cardiac arrest.

"Well, what nobody knew was a month prior, Rocky was asked by the original owners to stud out to have another litter. Well that litter produced a boy dog, another explosive-contraband tracking dog. And that, is Apollo. Rocky's son!" he explained.

You can meet K-9 Apollo Saturday at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office 'Deps and Dog's' event. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on their front lawn.

