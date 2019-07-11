K-9 Edo retiring from Flint Police Department on Friday

(7/11/2019) - Flint Police Department K-9 Edo is retiring Friday after five years of service.

He will work his final shift before enjoying retirement with his handler, Officer Boismier.

Edo was the department's first K-9 after the unit had remained dormant for several years. He received the Flint Police Department's Officer of the Year award in 2018.

The department says he helped apprehend numerous dangerous suspects, find lost children and sniff out important evidence over the past five years. But he is best known for connecting with youth.

Flint's K-9 unit is self funded and Edo helped raise a significant amount of money for its operations during his career.