K-9 Maverick inching closer to $8,500 goal for new patrol car

(1/21/2020) - The Buena Vista Township Police K-9 team is inching closer to getting a new ride after finishing fifth in a nationwide competition to win a new patrol car.

When K-9 Maverick joined the force several years ago, officers retrofitted an old patrol car with parts from a hardware store to make the vehicle suitable for him.

While it worked, there is now better technology to keep Maverick and his handler, Officer Devin Heyn, safe while they're on the job.

A new cruiser costs $8,500 to outfit and the department has raised about $5,500 so far.

So Serra Saginaw on Bay Road is hosting a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday as a final push to raise the necessary funds. A GoFundMe page also has been established to accept donations.