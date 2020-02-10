K-9 recovering; court papers say man shot by Saginaw police had mental illness

(2/10/2020) - New details emerged Monday about the Saginaw man who was shot by police officers while he allegedly was stabbing a police dog.

Court papers indicate the man had mental illness.

Michigan State Police say two officers fired gunshots at the man, as the officers were trying to protect the K-9 named Deebo.

"There are two officers on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting," said Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Lang.

The two officers, who are not being identified, were at a home in the 600 block of Sheridan Street on Saginaw's east side at around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a neighbor had called 911 about a possible disturbance at the home, which evolved into a hostage situation. The Michigan State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

"They attempt to make contact at the residence. They obviously wanted to get this contained, get this person to safety and in the process of trying to secure the scene," Lang said. "The dog is in the house and the officers observe the suspect stabbing the dog."

That's when the two officers shot the 48-year-old man, who died from his injuries. Police have not released the man's name, but ABC12 confirmed his identity through court and property records.

The man had an open mental health petition from 2010 with the Saginaw County Probate Court, which indicates a mental health professional last recommended outpatient treatment in 2018.

The man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in 2010. Court papers indicate he had a gun and was pretending to be a police officer, which made people feel threatened.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Property records show the man and another man own the home where Sunday's incident happened.

Meanwhile, police K-9 Deebo continues to recover at his home and another visit to the veterinarian is scheduled for tomorrow. Lang said an investigation is taking place to determine whether the shooting was justified.

"That police dog is a police officer and when that dog is being harmed they have to minimize that threat to the dog," he said.

It's not clear how long the investigation will take.