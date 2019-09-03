K-9 teams test to earn yearly certification

(09/03/19) - Not only is it back to school for kids, some of our state's working dogs are trying to make the grade.

"Every agency around the state pretty much mandates that their dogs are certified by a national organization," said Officer Doug Stacer, a K-9 handler with the Saginaw Police Department.

The four K-9s with the Saginaw Police Department, as well as Grand Blanc, Bay County and others earn the certification through the American Working Dog Association.

Scott LaRoe with Magnum K-9 is one of only two people in the state who can decide if they pass the yearly test.

"We're certifying the dogs in whatever their target odor is, drugs, guns, whatever," LaRoe said. "And then the dogs will be certified in tracking, article searches if that's what they do, and then apprehension and handler protection."

We watched as Saginaw Police K-9 Mitch and his handler, Officer Jonathan Beyerlein, looked for drugs inside an old classroom.

K-9 Deebo and Officer Rob Adams did similar work, but the drugs were hidden inside an old car outside.

"We try and get them involved in cars, buildings, outdoor things. Everything that they would do on their normal day working," Stacer said.

Once they pass this test, it's back to work. Saginaw Police K-9 teams are scheduled to cover every shift.

"I hid it, so I know where it is, but the handler has to know how to read the dog, tell me that this is a blank room or this is an active alert. So that way we can see the proficiency when they go out on the road," LaRoe said.

More than a dozen working dogs from around the state are taking part in the three-day certification effort. Saginaw's K-9 teams are supported by the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association.