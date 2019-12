(12/30/2019) - A KFC restaurant in Flint caught fire Monday evening after a crash sent a vehicle careening inside.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen in the restaurant at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road after the incident was reported around 7:05 p.m.

The Flint police and fire departments had a heavy presence at the scene. Authorities could not immediately confirm any information about injuries.

Police closed Dort Highway in both directions between Lapeer Road and I-69.