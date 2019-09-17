KFC testing chicken and doughnuts sandwich

KFC is testing a chicken and doughnuts sandwich. (Source: KFC/CNN)
Updated: Tue 8:29 PM, Sep 17, 2019

(CNN) – Move over Chick-fil-A and Popeyes – KFC may have taken the battle over chicken sandwiches to a new level.

The fast food chain announced it’s testing a fried chicken sandwich that has glazed doughnuts as buns.

The sandwich will cost just under $6.

Customers can also choose a chicken and doughnuts basket meal – chicken tenders or bone-in chicken plus a doughnut – which will cost $5.49.

KFC said customers who just want a doughnut can add one to any meal for $1.

But the sweet and savory combos are not available nationwide. KFC is only testing them for a limited time in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus