Kansas man agrees to 15 years in prison after sex with 13-year-old girl in St. Charles

(10/24/2019) - A man who drove from Kansas to have sex with a 13-year-old girl who he chatted with online will be going to prison.

The case was scheduled to go to trial this week, but that won't happen as the 34-year-old Janner has plead no contest to four criminal charges in the case.

He originally faced seven charges, including kidnapping, for allegedly picking up a 13-year-old girl at her St. Charles-area home in February, taking her to a motel and having sex with her.

In the plea deal announced in a Saginaw County courtroom Thursday morning, those seven charges were dropped in exchange for no contest pleas to third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt and generally helps defendants avoid civil liability, but it gets treated as a guilty plea at sentencing.

Janner will also have to be listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office released a statement saying in part the victim wished to resolve the case with a plea rather than go to trial.

The owners of the motel where Janner was found with the girl believe justice has been done.

"He shouldn't be walking. I feel for the young lady," said motel owner Kathy Kelly. "I've got kids too. If something like this had happened to me I probably would have been put away a long time ago myself."

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.