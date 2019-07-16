Kansas volunteers clean Flint's Bassett Park

They traveled nearly 1,000 miles, all the help the city of Flint.

"I just love to see the difference we can make, to reflect and look back on it its incredible," said volunteer, Matthew Greer.

Each year these young adults choose an area to help as part of their mission trip. This year they're focusing their efforts on Bassett Park and helping to restore the areas beauty.

Bassett Park adopter, Linda Bell says the clean up is long overdue.

"Back in 2003 when the parks took it over, the parks went downhill. The city didn't take over the parks," said Bell. "So we have volunteers out cutting brush, picking up old logs and things and hauling them out. So we're trying to bring the park back together."

While the work is hard, volunteer Matthew Greer says there is nothing more rewarding than making a difference.

"I love helping out so I figured this would be a great way for me to get involved and help the community," said Greer.

Bell says while Bassett Park is on its way to once again being beautiful, it's whats happening in the process that holds true beauty.

"It doesn't matter what racial background you have, just seeing these young people out here is amazing," said Bell. "It's a testimony to America itself."

The group will be continuing there efforts over the next few days.