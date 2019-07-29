Kayaker nearly drowns in Lake Huron

(7/29/19) - Emergency responders are warning people to stay out of the water during windy, turbulent conditions, after a kayaker nearly drowned in Lake Huron over the weekend.

Witnesses say a man fell over in choppy waters, Saturday morning.

Rescue workers used an emergency ring to pull him out after he had taken off his life jacket.

Both the sheriff's office and Port Austin Fire Department say they responded to three other incidents this weekend involving kayaks and a small sailboat.

