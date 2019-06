(06/22/19)- Kayakers discover body in Flint River, Saturday afternoon.

The body was found near Oregon Street and Industrial Drive around 3:30PM.

The Lapeer County Dive Team was called in to recover the body.

Officers said it was a white male.

An Investigation into the identity and cause of death is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Craig Gormley at 810-664-2019.