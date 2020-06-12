Kearsley Slam-O-Rama set for this weekend

Summer is here and baseball is back! The first youth baseball & softball tournament is set to get going here in Flint this weekend, as we all adjust to the new norm sports are too. Making it fun and safe.

The Kearsley Slam-O-Rama is being run by the Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association. They put together a strategic plan based on research from different states to safely get teams back on the field for games.

“I went to Ohio to see how they’ve done it because they started playing a few weeks ago and we’re following some things they did well and changing things we thought could be done better,” said Drew Johnson, president of GFABSA.

With over 90 teams participating from 8U to 17U, to keep teams and their fans spread out, the league has added barriers and adjusted the timing of each game.

“Each game has an hour and a half time limit and then we call it a drop dead hour forty where if it gets to that point you’re just done. That allows 20 minutes for teams to safely get out and then the next team safely gets in without having to cross paths. We have permanent fencing, temporary fencing and that’s how we’re going to define our groups. We’ll have people maintaining the accurate numbers,” said Johnson.

In addition, temperatures will be taken prior to stepping on the field. These are new steps for everyone and the league encouraged coaches to practice with their teams.

“We practiced how we were going to be in the dugout. How the coaches were going to help and when kids are in the bullpen area versus when they’re in the dugout and the rotation between the batters and the fielders,” said Johnson.

We know we’re under the spotlight and we’re excited to show everybody we can handle this and we can play ball.”