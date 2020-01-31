Kearsley administrators investigating 'ethnically offensive' incident on bus

(1/31/2020) - Kearsley Community Schools are investigating an "ethnically offensive" incident that happened on a bus Wednesday.

The bus was carrying students from Armstrong Middle School when "a small group" of them "appeared and behaved in a way that is disturbing and ethnically offensive," according to a statement released Friday.

School officials would not confirm the specific allegations involving the students on Friday.

Superintendent Kevin Walworth said administrators began investigating immediately after learning of the incident. He said the students involved will be addressed based on the district's code of conduct.

“I cannot stress enough that we do not condone this behavior or any behavior that is considered offensive to others,” Walworth said. “We plan to use this situation as a teachable moment for our middle school students."

Middle school administrators and counselors plan to visit each classroom next week to discuss the dangers of ethnically offensive actions and language.