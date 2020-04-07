Kearsley school staff member gets coronavirus, leading to meal program changes

(4/7/2020) - A staff member with Kearsley Community Schools has tested positive for coronavirus, which is bringing some changes to the districts free meal program.

In a letter sent to families in the Flint district, Superintendent Kevin Walworth said the unnamed employee was hospitalized Tuesday. Those in contact have been notified and are in contact with the Genesee County Health Department.

The employee, who was not identified, has not been participating in the district's food distribution efforts. So nobody who has been passing out or receiving food came in close contact with the employee.

However, Walworth said the district is canceling Thursday's food distribution as a precaution. Food distribution will resume on April 13 with some changes.

Starting next week, Kearsley High School will serve as the only site for food pickup from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All meals will be placed in trunks only with no direct contact between servers and recipients.