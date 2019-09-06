Kearsley schools warn of suspicious man who talked with student at bus stop

(9/6/2019) - Kearsley Community Schools issued an advisory to parents after a suspicious man tried to talk with a student standing at a bus stop Friday morning.

The student was waiting at a bus stop in the area of Carpenter and Bray roads in Genesee Township when the man drove up in a newer model royal blue pickup truck.

The man rolled down his window and tried to talk with the student, according to a letter from Superintendent Kevin Walworth. The Genesee Township Police Department was investigating the incident Friday.

Walworth said the student described the suspicious man as about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, bald and wearing a dark blue shirt and jeans.

He told parents the incident is a good reminder for parents to talk with children about strangers and remaining aware of their surroundings.