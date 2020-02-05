Kettering University starts construction on $65 million Learning Commons

(2/5/2020) - A $65 million investment is coming to Flint's Kettering University.

The nationally recognized STEM institution broke ground on a new Learning Commons building aimed at collaboration and innovation in the Flint community.

The $65 million Learning Commons will be the new home for students, serving as an academic hub to focus on collaboration between students, facility and community organizations.

"We have some excellent minds and some excellent minds to be cultivated and that's what this center is all about," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

With $25 million donated by the Mott Foundation, the four-story 105,000-square-foot building is designed with the vital idea of pushing Kettering University and its students further.

"The campaign for this building is accurately named Boldly Forward," said Kettering University President Robert K. McMahan. "The Learning Commons is a great testament to this university. It speaks to Kettering's both rich and prideful past but also its future on the global stage."

Kettering expects the Learning Commons will be open by spring of 2022.