Kettering University gives special gifts to Crim Festival of Races spectators

(8/21/2019) - Kettering University sits at the corner of University and Cheverlot streets at the three-mile marker for the HAP Crim Festival of Races.

"It's a great part of the course. It's before Bradley, so it's a nice way to get some downhills in,” said Assistant Race Director Joe Dimambro.

The college is giving out souvenirs that will help give people running, walking or wheeling in the races this weekend some motivation to keep going. There will also be special prizes to encourage cheering.

"This year we are partnering with Kettering University to give out 3,000 cowbells, as well as customizable signs,” Dimambro said.

The best cheer section is going to get an actual cash prize. There will be secret judges hidden in the race.

"We're delighted to be a part of it, it means a lot when they go through a campus such as this and they get the encouragement such as the people that are here,” said Jack Stock said, Kettering's director of external relations.

Due to it being a 10-mile race, organizers said they want the tailgate to match.

"In theory, if we have people out spanning the entire 10-mile course, I believe that would be some sort of record for the longest official tailgate,” Dimambro said.

Kettering is happy to help make the Crim more memorable for athletes and the crowds cheering them on.

"Kettering has been there every step of the way, with volunteerism, with water stations, with all the support we give racers as they come right through our campus, which is a real privilege,” Stock said.