Kettering University raises more than $100 million for new academic center

(6/14/2019) - Kettering University is more than two-thirds of the way to meeting a $150 million fundraising goal, which will pay for a new academic center and other campus improvements.

The university already has raised more than $103 million of the goal and is taking the fundraising campaign public to meet the rest.

The centerpiece of the improvements will be a new 105,000-square-foot learning commons building with a variety of state-of-the-art features, including a digital library that eschews paper bound books.

“As a leading STEM institution and research center, this university continues making significant and impactful investments demonstrating that we are not only steadfastly committed to remaining a world leader on the technological stage -- but, moreover, that we are intent on leading that charge,” said Kettering President Robert K. McMahan.

The building will have plenty of space for open collaboration, lab space, dining and an auditorium. One student work space would be specially equipped for mobility and artificial intelligence research.

The announcement of the capital campaign and new building comes as the university celebrates a century of education in Flint this year.