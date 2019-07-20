Kettering celebrates 100 years with huge festival Saturday in Flint

(07/20/19) - Celebrating 100 years of one of Flint's most influential institutions. Kettering University's Centennial Fest is today. It's happening in and around Atwood Stadium in Flint.

Brandon Corder, founder of Beats and Beers, joines use in studio to talk about the event that he organized alongside Kettering University.

Tickets for the T-Pain concert have all been given out but there are plenty of vendors and family-friendly activities happening all day from noon until 8 p.m.

You can check out more details on

Facebook or click on the above interview.