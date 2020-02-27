Kevin Bacon receiving honorary degree from University of Michigan-Flint

(2/27/2020) - Kevin Bacon's parents recently got word that he will receive an honorary degree from the University of Michigan-Flint this spring.

The ceremony is expected to happen during graduation on April 26.

Bacon was reported missing on Christmas Day after he didn't come to a family breakfast. His mutilated body was found three days later in a hidden room off 50-year-old Mark David Latunski's basement in Shiawassee County.

Latunski, who police say admitted to killing Bacon, is being sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry for mental health treatment before he will be found mentally competent to stand trial.

The Unviersity of Michigan-Flint community honored Bacon in January with a celebration of life service hosted by the school's Center for Gender and Sexuality.

His fellow students remember Bacon as a great classmate and as a peer educator who advocated for others struggling with gender and sexuality issues.