Kevin Bacon remembered as 'a wonderful human being' and 'always happy'

(12/31/2019) - "He's a wonderful human being. He was just -- always came in with a smile, always happy," Krystle Groshart said.

That's a description of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon we've heard quite a few times since his sudden passing last week.

Krystle Groshart was his boss at Vintage Beauty in Swartz Creek.

"We just always talked, always bounced ideas off of each other, just, he had this light about him that I just - everyone wanted to gravitate towards him," she explained.

Bacon only worked at the salon for a few months over the summer, but Groshart said their hours working together left a lasting impact.

She even trusted him enough to do her hair for her wedding.

"He just had that drive, that talent, just so natural," she explained.

And Groshart added that she knew his passion would take him far.

"Not only did Swartz Creek lose a wonderful person, our hair community lost a potentially amazing -- what's the word? Stage stylist, like someone who would go to hair shows and actually be on stage doing hair. That's where I saw him in 10 years," she explained.

Groshart said as word spread he was missing, Bacon's former clients called throughout the day Friday offering prayers and condolences.

A man whose hair Bacon used to style was in Groshart's chair when they learned Michigan State Police had found Bacon dead Saturday morning.

"It was a day where once I was done with work, I went home and I just cried, like that's all I could think was why him," Groshart said.

She explained Bacon left the salon right around when school started to work at Diplomat Pharmacy.

His obituary stated he had just recently returned to hairdressing about a week before his death.