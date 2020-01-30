Kevin Bacon remembered during vigil at University of Michigan-Flint

(1/30/2020) - The University of Michigan-Flint community is remembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon with a vigil this evening.

The Swartz Creek man, who was found murdered in the basement of a Shiawassee County residence just after Christmas, was a peer educator at the Flint campus.

In that role, he helped other students learn about important topics surrounding gender and sexuality while helping make social change on campus.

Bacon also was a psychology major and an active student on campus. Students planned to join together Thursday to show their appreciation.

The Center for Gender and Sexuality and Peer Educators is hosting the life celebration for Bacon at 5:30 p.m. in the University Center. The one-hour service will include student speakers and a moment of silence.

The man accused of killing Bacon, 50-year-old Mark David Latunski, is waiting to undergo testing to determine whether he was mentally competent when he allegedly killed Bacon and if he is competent to stand trial.

Court proceedings against Latunski are on hold until psychiatrists at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychology issue a ruling, which is expected sometime in March.

If he's found competent, court proceedings against Latunski will resume. If not, he will remain in a secure psychiatric facility until he is able to stand trial.

Latunski is charged with open murder and mutilating a human body.

Meanwhile, Latunski's home at 703 Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township is scheduled to go up for auction on Feb. 26 in Shiawassee County Circuit Court.

Flint-based Security Credit Union is foreclosing on the property. There will be no public viewing of the home before the auction.

County property records show the home is valued at $92,000, but Zillow estimates the home is worth $111,000.