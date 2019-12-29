Kevin Bacon's parents talk about their son and the investigation into his murder

(12/29/2019) - It's been more than 24 hours since police found Kevin Bacon dead at a Bennington Twp. home.

“I hope nobody has to go through that, it's been really hard,” said Pam Bacon, Kevin’s mother.

The parents of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon now remembering the joy their son found in showing off his passion for hair.

Bacon had been working as a hairstylist for close to 6 years, his parents told ABC 12...and it's a dream that began at a young age.

"Kevin was the type of person who enjoyed his work, his life. He was a very good hairstylist. He was a natural talent for it. He was a very joyful person, a very social person and everyone who knew him enjoyed being around him," said Karl Bacon, the father of the 25-year-old Swartz Creek man.

"He would try to French braid his mom's hair and other family member's hair...he thought about going to hair school and starting early on in high school," added Karl.

Police say Kevin was killed sometime late Christmas Eve or early Christmas morning.

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday-- in connection to Bacon's death. He is currently being held in the Shiawassee County jail.

Bacon near the top of the 2013 graduating class at Swartz Creek high school -- and a member of the band...but now his parents are left with emptiness after his loss.

"I don't know how to feel,” said Pam. “Kind of numb to it all, I don't think the realization will come until we actually do see him," added Karl.

While the investigating continues, his family wants dating apps to be held more accountable.

"I'm really upset with these online dating apps,” said Karl. “There's no regulation on how they operate and of how accountable they are to people's activities on their apps."

Lt. Dave Kaiser with the Michigan State Police, says the risks of online dating have increased as technology increases.

"Until you get to know this person make sure you're not meeting at a private residence,” said Kaiser. “Make sure you're having a date at a public place. Just someplace with a lot of people around that will make you feel safe."

Well-known YouTube Star and makeup artist Jeffree Star, who donated $20k to the Bacon family through a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral expenses, took to his snapchat to talk about dating apps and the dangers that come with it.

"Anyone that is meeting a stranger on an app needs to be careful and it goes deeper...this really hits close to home,” Star shared through his snap chat story.

Bacon's parents now want others to be aware of loved ones using apps.

"If you have or know people that use those apps just make sure that when they leave they tell people, other people who they're meeting with and exactly where you're going,” said Karl. “That was our biggest obstacle in this investigation is we did not know where he was going and who he was meeting with."

The family said the funeral will be at Sharp Funeral home in Swartz Creek Friday, January 3 at 11 a.m., with visitation on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. They also hope to have a candlelight vigil for their son sometime this week.

Bacon’s parents also said they plan to set up a scholarship with the GoFundMe money in Kevin's name to honor him.