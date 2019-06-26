Kidney stone may delay sentencing for embattled former Oakley police chief

(6/26/2019) - The former police chief of Oakley may not get sentenced on Thursday as originally scheduled.

The attorney for Robert Reznick is asking for adjournment because Reznick is on bed rest due to a kidney stone. Reznick pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false income tax return in March.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington hasn't decided whether to delay the sentencing hearing.

The U.S. Attorney's Office filed its sentencing memorandum earlier this week asking the judge to put Reznick behind bars for at least 18 months.

That is in contrast to letters from several friends who wrote letters in support of giving Reznick a lenient sentence, including from Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Iosco County Prosecutor Brian Rapp.

Investigators say Reznick used his position as police chief in Oakley to obtain reduced prices on firearms, ammunition and other equipment from suppliers, then sold it to reserve officers for personal profit.

Reznick recruited a roster of approximately 120 reserve officers, most of whom lived outside of Oakley. The town has about 300 people.

Controversy over those officers eventually led to the end of the reserve program and Oakley now has one part-time police officer.