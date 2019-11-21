Kids help shop for Toys for Tots program in Saginaw

(11/21/2019) - Dozens of kids in Saginaw came out to help make the holidays special for families around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of kids helped shop for the Toys for Tots program at the Meijer in Saginaw.

Community leader Tony D'Anna puts on the event at Meijer each year to help people who don't have the means to buy gifts.

"Not everybody gets to enjoy Christmas the same way a lot of us do and it's always great to know that you're thought of," he said.

Organizers say it's a great event for the area.

"It's people giving back to the community. I mean how often do you see that in the community," said Robin Heise, who is the Toys for Tots coordinator in Saginaw County. "We see everything that's wrong with the community but this is one of the good things."