Kids surviving cancer get special week at Camp Quality

(7/19/2019) - From shooting off rockets to playing a number of games, to tye-dying t-shirts and even sporting matching hats, it's safe to say veteran camper 9-year-old Cohen and his Companion, MSP's Sergeant Rick Jones, are a great pair.

"You want to show them our one finger high five? Boom!" Yes, they even have a cool handshake.

The overnight camp has been providing a getaway for kids with cancer or in remission for years in cities across the country.

This is the first time the Michigan State Police has gotten involved. Six Troopers from the Tri-Cities and Flint Posts took the week off to join the more than 80 volunteers that make it possible.

"It's a camp to kind of get them away from the reason why they're at the camp," Sgt. Jones explained.

He said the 'c' word is never brought up.

"It's a great experience," he said. "We all get trapped in our mundane lives, you know; and what seems to be a big problem to us or something we oughta take care of, compared to a child that has cancer, you know, you really can't complain about anything. So my whole thing is just to make him happy for this week."

Plus he said, it's great to see the campers creating powerful friendships with other kids who know exactly what they're going through.

"I'll be keeping an eye on him for awhile, that's something I'm going to continue to do; and I'm sure I'll stop by with some MSP swag coming up," Sgt. Jones said.

He's hopeful more Troopers will be able to join him next year.

MSP is already planning a fundraising campaign to raise $50,000 during Childhood Cancer Awareness month this September in support of Camp Quality.

"It's all free to them, so that's why we're trying to help, you know, pay for that," Sgt. Jones said. "So they continue on with the camp."