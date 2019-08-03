Kids workshops to focus on healthy ways to cope, deal with loss of a pet

(08/03/19) -- Grieving the loss of a pet for anyone can be very difficult and emotional.

It can be even more difficult for children, who haven't experienced the emotional toll of the loss of a pet.

The Humane Society of Genesee County is offering several upcoming workshops where a grief counselor will be on hand to help children cope and deal with the grieving process.

Those interested in the workshops can call the Humane Society of Genesee County directly at 810-744-0511.

Click on the video player above to learn more.