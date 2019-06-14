Kildee backs impeachment proceedings against President Trump

(6/14/2019) - Flint Congressman Dan Kildee issued a statement Friday declaring his support for opening an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's conduct.

The Democrat's statement says he has been reluctant to support impeachment and considers it an absolute last resort.

"I don’t come to this conclusion lightly. But we are at this moment because the President is taking us there," Kildee says.

He says the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlines 10 instances where Trump obstructed justice. He's also concerned about Trump's recent statements about foreign interference in elections.

"The President and his Administration have illegally blocked and ignored congressional oversight efforts. And the President’s recent comments welcoming and encouraging foreign interference in our elections were absolutely chilling," Kildee says. "The President’s statements are not only unpatriotic, they are illegal."

He believes the American people deserve answers to these issues and impeachment proceedings are a way to uphold the Constitution and rule of law.

However, Kildee says the impeachment proceedings won't necessarily lead to formal impeachment charges against Trump. He would judge the outcome of the House's investigation when it is complete.