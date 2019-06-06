Kildee bill would expand earned income tax credit, child tax credit for millions

(6/6/2019) - Congressman Dan Kildee has introduced legislation calling for a tax cut by expanding the earned income tax credit and child tax credit.

The bill would expand the earned income tax credit for families with children by 25 percent, increase the tax credit for low-income families with no children and allow a $500 advance on the tax credit.

For families claiming the child tax credit, Kildee's bill would make it fully refundable and adjust higher for inflation. A new young child tax credit for families with children age 5 under would provide extra support.

“Michiganders are working harder than ever but still struggling to make ends meet," Kildee said. "Americans deserve a tax code that puts working families first."

Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The bills are named the Working Families Tax Relief Act.

Kildee pointed to research by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities showing the legislation would boost incomes for 46 million households and 114 million people nationwide, helping lift $7 million people out of poverty.

Kildee said 3.5 million people, including nearly 500,000 children, would benefit in Michigan alone.