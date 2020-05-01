Kildee introduces bill to expand unemployment benefits even more

(5/1/2020) - Congressman Dan Kildee introduced new legislation on Friday to expand unemployment insurance around the United States.

The bill expands on the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act, which offers a $600 per week bonus to unemployed workers while offering benefits to independent contractors and gig workers.

Here's what Kildee's bill would do if passed:

-- Exempt unemployment benefits from personal income.

-- Make Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation available as far back as the coronavirus disaster declaration date in March.

-- Extend pandemic unemployment benefits to the end of the year.

-- Make unemployment benefits available to workers with reduced hours.

-- Create a $300 federal benefit for recent college graduates and students.

-- Offer 100% federal financing of unemployment extended benefits.

“As we address the impacts of the coronavirus on our economy, it is important to ensure we have a strong unemployment system to protect workers and their families,” Kildee said.

He hopes the bill ensures nobody in Michigan falls through the cracks due to coronavirus and the economic slowdown caused by restrictions.

"I know this is an incredibly difficult time for Michiganders and I am working to ensure families can financially stay afloat during this pandemic,” Kildee said.