Kildee seeking $50 million with 10-year Flint Registry renewal

(6/18/2020) - Congressman Dan Kildee has introduced federal legislation to provide $50 million in federal funding to support Flint and reauthorize the Flint Registry for another decade.

The funding would pay for continued Flint water crisis relief efforts through the registry, which connects residents with resources to deal with health and development issues caused by lead exposure.

Long-term exposure to lead -- especially for children -- has been linked to behavioral, endocrine, and cardiovascular conditions, as well as learning difficulties.

When Flint switched drinking water sources to the Flint River while under emergency financial managers in 2014, the more corrosive river water allowed lead particles to leech into many homes' taps.

Congress approved the Flint Registry in 2016 to support residents who were exposed to excessive lead in their water. Kildee said it provides nutrition, education and health care services for Flint residents.

“The Flint water crisis is not over," he said. "The people of my hometown of Flint are still facing the effects of this man-made crisis and the Flint Registry will continue to play a critical role in the city’s recovery.”

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, director of MSU-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, said the Flint Registry has enrolled thousands of residents and made 9,000 referrals to critical support services.

"The built public health infrastructure of the Flint Registry continues to support Flint's long-term recovery, while also sharing best practices with similarly impacted communities," she said.

Kildee's Flint Registry Reauthorization Act will have to pass the House and Senate before President Donald Trump can sign it into law.