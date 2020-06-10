Kildee supporting sweeping national police reform legislation in Congress

(6/10/2020) - There is movement in Washington to address the nationwide calls for a change in law enforcement.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have signed on to the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, including Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint.

The legislation has a number of components:

-- It would prohibit racial profiling in all law enforcement and require training on profiling.

-- It would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants at the federal level.

-- It limits the transfer of military-grade equipment to local law enforcement.

-- It mandates dash camera and body cameras at the federal level and requires body cameras at the local level.

-- It would establish the National Police Misconduct Registry to increase accountability and track cases of excessive force.

-- It would change the criminal prosecuting standard in police brutality cases from "willfulness" to "recklessness."

-- Qualified Immunity would change, allowing individuals to recover damages from police in court.

-- It creates grants for community-based organizations and local commissions.

-- It makes it easier for the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to investigate local police departments with a history of complaints.

The legislation remains under consideration in the Democrat-led U.S. House. It would have to pass there before the Republican-led U.S. Senate would consider it.