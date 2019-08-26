Killing dog lands Clare County man in prison for up to six years

(8/26/2019) - A Clare County man will spend up to six years in prison for breaking into a house in June and shooting a dog to death inside.

Nicholas Vasher of Harrison was behaving erratically in June when he went inside a residence without permission and killed a dog that was outside.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree killing an animal as a habitual offender on July 22 and received his sentence in Clare County Circuit Court last week.

Vasher was sentenced to spend 18 months to six years in prison with credit for 67 days he already spent in jail. He also has to pay $1,686 in fines, fees and court costs.

Vasher may be eligible for special programming in prison.