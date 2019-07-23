30-year-old man drowns in Lake Huron during sunset swim Monday evening

(7/23/2019) - A sunset swim for a family jumping through waves in Lake Huron claimed a Kinde man's life Monday evening.

The Huron County Sheriff says the 30-year-old was swimming with his finacee and her children around 8:45 p.m. They were in the water between McGraw County Park and Port Crescent State Park.

The man and children got pulled out into deeper water, caught by surprise by a strong wave current. The children's mother got them back to shore, but the 30-year-old went under water did not resurface.

Police, firefighters and bystanders organized a search in the water. They found the man's body after about 20 minutes and began life-saving measures.

The man was taken to McLaren Thumb Region hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson is urging beach-goers to use extreme caution when swimming in rough water.