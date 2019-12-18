Kindergartener accused of phoning in threat to Flushing preschool

(12/18/2019) - Flushing police and school administrators are investigating a threat allegedly phoned in by a kindergarten student on Wednesday morning.

Preschool staff found the threat, which they described as "muffled," left on an answering machine and called police immediately, according to a statement from Flushing Community Schools.

Police determined the message was threatening in nature, but did not present a credible threat to staff or students. Classes took place as scheduled Wednesday at all Flushing schools with an "enhanced" police presence.

Police and school staff immediately identified the student accused of making the threat, the district's statement says. Police visited the student's home to ensure they had no access to weapons.

Flushing school administrators again asked parents to talk with children about the serious consequences possible from making a threat. The statement points out young students may not have the capacity to understand the consequences.

No criminal charges or school discipline were announced while the investigation continues.